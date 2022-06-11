Omega launches eAuto priced at Rs 3.40 lakh

Hyderabad Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), An Anglian Omega Group company, launched its first electric passenger 3-wheeler 'Stream', marking its entry into the electric passenger vehicle segment. The OSM Stream, eAuto is priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new OSM Stream offers an innovative driving experience with emission free, noiseless and absolutely fatigue free journey for drivers.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, OSM, said: "Today marks a significant day for Omega Seiki Mobility, we are venturing into the passenger segment. As the innovators of green mobility space, Omega Seiki Mobility is poised to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution while leading the endeavour through its range of clean mobility solutions. OSM Stream is one such product which is innovative green solution in the last mile transportation segment with the best in class earning potential for the drivers and owners. The e-passenger three wheeler will provide an improved earning potential of 20-25 per cent which ensures greater savings and greater profits."

OSM Stream comes with useable driving range of 110 km/charge ensuring additional trips in a day and thereby more earnings. The OSM Stream is powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery pack that is IP65-rated, and ensures highest dust and water protection. For vehicle finance Anglian Omega Group has in- house financing entity 'Anglian Finvest' and Omega OSM has also partnered with various banks and NBFCs. OSM has been growing its product line up and manufacturing footprint rapidly in India. The company is the first to have 2, 3 and 4 wheelers in its product portfolio. The company has set up large scale manufacturing facilities in Delhi NCR and looking to expand in Pune.