Orangetheory Fitness Expands to Hyderabad: Revolutionizing Fitness with Science and Technology

Orangetheory Fitness, the world-renowned fitness brand known for its science-backed workouts and cutting-edge technology, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest studio in Hyderabad. Located in the vibrant Banjara Hills on Road Number 7, the new studio boasts a spacious 2400 sq ft area designed to deliver unparalleled fitness experiences.

Orangetheory Fitness stands out in the crowded fitness landscape due to its unique blend of heart rate-based interval training and real-time progress tracking. By incorporating proprietary heart rate monitoring technology, Orangetheory Fitness ensures that each workout is optimized for efficiency, helping members achieve their fitness goals without the risks of over or undertraining. The studio's dual certified coaches provide a blend of personal training within a group setting, offering both motivation and expert guidance.

Drishti Chhabria, Founder & Chief Experience Officer at Orangetheory Fitness India, commented on the expansion: “Hyderabad is a city that embodies growth and international influence, making it the perfect location for our next studio. Our approach combines science with technology to create a fitness experience that is not only effective but also adaptable to individual needs. We’re excited to bring this innovative fitness solution to the people of Hyderabad and offer them a premium, personalized workout experience.”



The new Hyderabad studio features 8 stations—each equipped with rowers, treadmills, and strength floor stations—allowing classes to accommodate up to 24 participants. The studio opens its doors on August 11th, offering 6 classes a day, split between morning and evening sessions.

In response to growing demand, Orangetheory Fitness aims to expand further within Hyderabad and the Telangana region. The company has ambitious plans to establish 40-50 locations across India over the next 3-4 years, with a focus on enhancing the fitness landscape through its innovative approach.