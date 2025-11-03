Orkla India IPO Allotment & Listing Date Announced: Price, Lot Size, and Key Details

Live
Orkla India IPO worth ₹1,667.54 crore closed on October 31, 2025. Check allotment date, listing date, price band, lot size, and employee discount details here.
Orkla India’s IPO is worth ₹1,667.54 crore. It is a book-built issue and includes only an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares by existing shareholders.
IPO Dates
Bidding period: October 29 to October 31, 2025
Allotment date: November 3, 2025
Listing date (tentative): November 6, 2025
Stock exchanges: BSE and NSE
Price and Lot Size
Price band: ₹730 per share
Lot size: 20 shares
Minimum investment (retail): ₹14,600 (20 shares)
sNII (small investor): 14 lots = 280 shares = ₹2,04,400
bNII (big investor): 69 lots = 1,380 shares = ₹10,07,400
Employee Reservation
A total of 30,000 shares are reserved for employees.
They will get a discount of ₹69 per share from the issue price.
Lead Managers and Registrar
Book Running Lead Manager: ICICI Securities Ltd.
Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd.