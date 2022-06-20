Over 8k shoppers visit FLO Style Tatva

Hyderabad: More than 8,000 shoppers visited the all fashion, luxury and lifestyle exhibition FLO Style Tatva organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter at Hitex in Madhapur, here during the three days.

This is second edition of FLO Style Tatva, the annual signature event of the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) to empower women by supporting their enterprise quotient, says Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson of FLO. The exhibition had 231 stalls spread over a sprawling 45,000 sft area. It was inaugurated on Friday by GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The first day was reserved for the elites, while the last two days were open for everyone. It came to an end on Sunday evening.

The event had dedicated artisanal pavilions featuring weavers, craft-persons, and makers of food, holy waste, and natural bath and body care products. The Weavers Pavilion featured Palm Leaf Craft; Bamboo Articles, a special pavilion for Narayanpet Weavers to showcase their products and offerings like Narayanpet Sarees, immunity tea powder and herbal products.

Shivakumar of Bhagyalakshmamma Handicrafts showcased unique productslike, hair clip and a motorcycle made entirely from bamboo. Argentum Arts, known for handmade silver articles (Karimnagar art style) had exhibited grandfather clock made with 39-kg silver.