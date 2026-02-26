Parachute Advansed portfolio expands its hair care range with the launch of Parachute Advansed Amla Hair Oil in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has launched Parachute Advansed Amla Hair Oil, the latest innovation in its iconic Parachute Advansed portfolio, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For generations, Amla has been celebrated in Indian households for its ability to fortify hair, enhance overall hair health and maintain natural black hair. The Parachute Advansed Amla Hair Oil harnesses this goodness of Amla, blending it with Coconut and other modern haircare ingredients to deliver deep nourishment.

The range is available in two variants, enriched with high‑performance ingredients such as Vitamin E and Rosemary, designed to meet consumers’ evolving haircare needs while staying true to the brand’s core promise. Together, these ingredients elevate the consumer experience, supporting strong and naturally black hair with regular use. The product will launch first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stronghold markets for the brand.

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Goupal, CEO – India Core Business, Marico Limited, said, “Amla has always been a symbol of strength and vitality in Indian haircare. With Parachute Advansed Amla Hair Oil, we have reimagined this timeless ingredient by blending it with the trusted nourishment of Coconut and select modern ingredients like Vitamin E and Rosemary. This innovation reflects our vision to set new benchmarks in haircare, offering consumers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a product that not only strengthens hair but also inspires confidence and beauty. It underscores Marico’s commitment towards leading with purposeful innovation and elevating everyday haircare into an aspirational experience.”

Parachute Advansed Amla Hair Oil is available in multiple SKUs starting at Rs. 20 for 70 ml, and is available across general and modern trade. The launch further strengthens Parachute Advansed’s portfolio, reinforcing the brand’s strong equity and consumer trust in the region.