Paytm Q3FY22 update: Loan disbursement jumps 5x; GMV rises 123% YoY to Rs 2,501 billion

Paytm on Monday said the focus on lending leads to huge scale-up in the company as lending products register 5x growth in volumes. It added, the number of loans disbursed through the platform increased by 401 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to 4.4 million loans in Q3FY22. This is in continuation of the significant growth seen in the past quarter.

In Q3FY22, the value of loans disbursed through the platform during the quarter was Rs 21.8 billion (run-rate of $1.2 billion), an increase of 365 per cent YoY. The company has seen stellar growth in each of the lending products, i.e., Paytm Postpaid (Buy-Now-Pay-Later), Personal Loans and Merchant Loans.

The company in a clarification said that all lending is done in partnership with banks and NBFCs, and no FLOG is given to any lender for our lending business.

Paytm said the growth of GMV continues in Q3FY22. The GMV processed through the platform during the quarter aggregated to approximately Rs 2,501 billion ($33.6 billion), a growth of 123 per cent YoY compared to Q3FY21.

Paytm in a regulatory filing said, "Our monthly transacting users (MTU) showed consistent growth in FY21 and in the first two-quarters of FY22. The trajectory has continued in the third quarter of FY22 with 64.4 million average MTUs, growth of 37 per cent YoY over the 47.1 million average MTUs in Q3 FY21."

The company said its total number of devices deployed across its merchant base has increased from 0.9 million as of June 30, 2021, to approximately 1.3 million as of September 30, 2021, to approximately 2.0 million as of December 31, 2021.







