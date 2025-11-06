PB Health onboards marquee investors in $218 million round, acquires Fi erfly to accelerate preven ve healthcare

Gurugram, November 6th 2025: PB Healthcare Services Private Limited (“PB Health”), a transformative healthcare venture incubated by PB Fintech (parent of Policybazaar), has announced the full roster of investors in its $218 million seed round, first unveiled in May 2025. The round saw participation from Faering Capital, Bay Capital, Think Investments, Avataar, Select Group, and select angel investors, led by global investment firm General Catalyst.

PB Health is building a fully integrated healthcare ecosystem that brings hospitals, doctors, insurers, and patients under one roof. The goal is to bridge the trust gap between hospitals and insurers and make care more connected, cashless, and preven on-first. It is starting with a 1,200-bed network in Delhi NCR over the next couple of years, including a 270-bed hospital in Noida and two upcoming facilities in Gurgaon.

Sharing his views on the development, Sameer Shroff, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Faering Capital, said: “PB Health’s approach to blending technology, hospital infrastructure, and insurance will be transformative in enhancing patient-centric care in India. We believe the founding team of Yashish and Alok, along with senior leaders across technology and healthcare have a proven track record of execu on and are best-posi oned to deliver on this impactful vision.”

Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst, stated, "India holds a distinctive opportunity to leapfrog legacy models in healthcare. The nation can create a resilient and inclusive health assurance system — one that emphasizes proactive, affordable, and accessible care."

Commenting on the move, Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and Group CEO of PB Fintech, said: “Our vision is to create a truly integrated healthcare ecosystem where patients experience frictionless, high-quality care. Our focus remains on building a tech-first healthcare platform that improves outcomes, enhances trust, and redefines the care journey for millions across India.”

PB Health has strengthened its leadership with the addition of senior healthcare professionals Rajeev Bhandari (Former Evercare Hospitals, Fortis Hospitals), Dr. Mohit Mathur (Former Max Hospitals), and Air Mshl Dr. Rajesh Vaidya (Former Director General Medical Services, Indian Air Force). Their combined experience and diverse expertise in hospital operations, clinical management, and healthcare administration will drive PB Health’s next phase of growth and operational excellence.

Innovation, Trust & Technology

PB Health’s technology is built with one principle at its core, to serve everyone in the care journey better, from patients to doctors and nurses. The company is integrating AI deeply into its health information systems to enable voice-to-text documentation, smart clinical reports, and AI-assisted support for doctors.

Expanding beyond hospitals, the company is also growing its out-of-hospital network through partnerships and strategic acquisitions. Its recent acquisition of Mumbai-based Fitterfly, a digital health platform offering diabetes reversal, obesity management, and heart health programs, strengthens its push towards preventive care. The development marks a decisive step toward PB Health’s goal of building a care model that reduces avoidable hospitalizations and extends health assurance to millions who were previously uninsured.

Speaking about the acquisition, Arbinder Singal, Co-Founder and CEO of Fitterfly, said: “Chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity affect up to 40% of the adult population in India. The Fitterfly platform, with its strong clinical validation, proven outcomes, and significant IP, will add value to the PB Health platform. We are excited to be part of PB Health’s vision and aim to blend online and in-person care seamlessly to improve outcomes, lower admission rates, and reduce healthcare costs.”