PCBL Q4FY22 Results: Consolidated profit declines 30.94% to Rs 88.26 crore

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) today reported a 30.94% YoY decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 88.26 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 127.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY21).

For the full year (FY22), net profit rose 35.78% to Rs 426.34 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 313.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

The carbon black manufacturer's revenue from operations grew 40.62% YoY to Rs 1,218.83 crore as compared to Rs 866.73 crore posted last year. Revenue for the full year rose 67.19% to Rs 4446.42 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 2659.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

EBITDA, a measure of a company's overall financial performance, declined 27.7% YoY to Rs 134.5 crore in the reported quarter as compared to Rs 186 crore posted last year. Its margin declined to 11% in Q4FY22 from 21.5% posted in Q4FY21.