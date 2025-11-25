Pedaling with Purpose: Madhuri Gold Joins Hands with Miss Universe AP Chandana Jayaram for 600 KM Ride

Madhuri Gold, one of India’s most admired jewellery brands, takes a bold new step by blending the worlds of glamour and grit. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the brand partners with Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2024–2025, Chandana Jayaram, for a 600 KM cycling expedition from Srikalahasti to Hyderabad. This landmark collaboration marks the first time a jewellery brand in India has associated with a major endurance sports event, highlighting a new narrative — where beauty, strength, and determination shine equally bright.

“It is a proud moment for us as Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy garu, MLA of Srikalahasti and a dynamic leader of the Telugu Desam Party, flags off our bikers from the sacred land of Srikalahasti. His victory in the 2024 Assembly Elections stands as an inspiration of dedication and public service. Under his leadership and with the support of TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena, we are honoured to begin this journey that symbolizes strength, unity, and purpose.”

Miss Universe AP Chandana Jayaram, a fashion model, content creator, and cyclist, embodies the very spirit of resilience and transformation. Coming from a small village, her journey is nothing short of inspiring.

“I’ve always been drawn to fitness and movement. In 2020, I decided to take charge of my health, losing 20 kilograms in 10 months through discipline and consistency. That transformation built my confidence, self-reliance, and mental strength, showing me how fitness can reshape both the body and the mindset,” said Chandana.

Her remarkable achievements include completing the Brevet des Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) in Trichy — a global endurance cycling challenge that demands extraordinary focus and perseverance. Each milestone stands as a testament to her passion and determination to push boundaries.

Sunil from Madhuri Gold said, “We are immensely proud to associate with Chandana Jayaram for this inspiring journey. Her courage, elegance, and determination perfectly mirror the values of Madhuri Gold — purity, perseverance, and progress. Through this partnership, we aim to encourage more women to chase their dreams, break barriers, and shine with confidence — just like gold.”

Adding to this, Vishwas, CMO & four-time National Off-Road Biking Champion, shared, We’ve always believed in finding and supporting grassroots sports talent in India. This initiative reflects our vision — to celebrate endurance, commitment, and the courage to dream big. Also we are proud to stand for more than just sparkle. Through this initiative, we aim to encourage women across India to embrace health, fitness, and self-confidence as part of their lifestyle.

Madhuri Gold Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Affected Families in Kalathuru

In a heartfelt gesture of compassion and solidarity, the owners and team of Madhuri Gold reached out to support families affected by the recent floods in Kalathuru, Moved by the hardships faced by the local community, the brand stepped forward not just as a business, but as a family that cares deeply for the people around it. The Madhuri Gold owners, emphasizing that true wealth lies in kindness and shared humanity. The team personally distributed essential supplies, food, and relief materials to the affected households, ensuring immediate comfort and hope during this challenging time.