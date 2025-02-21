People most valuable asset for any organisation, must be taken care of: Zydus chief

New Delhi : People are the most valuable asset for any organisation, and they must be taken care of, Zydus Chairman Pankaj Patel said on Friday.

"People are the core to anything you do. The only mantra to succeed in any business is to take care of your people; other things will follow," he said at a formal announcement of the SOUL (School of Ultimate Leadership) -- a privately funded leadership institution in Gujarat established by a group of like-minded individuals - by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SOUL brings in insights, skills, and expertise necessary to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today's world. It reimagines leadership by moving beyond the traditional heroic model, embracing a collaborative and values-driven paradigm inspired by India's civilisational wisdom and global best practices.

Patel asked businesses to create an environment conducive to people.

"The culture of the team is important for making it sustainable. The culture inculcated in human resources is important for the success of the business," he said, while urging company leaders to make decisions collectively, communicate the decisions well, and execute them properly.

"Leadership has undergone great change in the last two decades. Leaders are not born now but are evolving, and are made," Patel added.

He further said that today's leaders have become planners and coaches, and they create teams to make work happen.

"They should have vision and humility and see the world as one large family," Patel noted.

Emphasising positive thinking, he said, "Everything is possible. Don't get influenced by people discouraging you."

He also stressed the need to not be the 'copy' but to be one who thinks "out-of-the-box".

"You cannot be better than the 'copy', so never copy anyone in the business and think original," Patel added.

The event today ignited passion, challenged conventional wisdom, and empowered the next generation of leaders to think boldly and act with purpose for a brighter, more inclusive future.

It also brought together leaders from across politics, sports, arts and media, public policy, business, and the social sector to share their personal leadership journeys. They engaged in insightful conversations and shared transformative leadership experiences to inspire a new generation of change-makers and leaders.

SOUL, which aims to train and empower youth for careers in key public sectors such as health, education, rural development, and sanitation, is the brainchild of PM Modi, whose aim is to enable authentic leaders to advance the public good

It is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

The SOUL campus will be developed over the next two years at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

The sprawling 22-acre campus will be located on the periphery of GIFT City in Gandhinagar.