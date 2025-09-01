Pet Supplies Surge 522%, Beauty Jumps 323% as Nellore Discovers Instamart's Lightning-Fast 12-Minute Delivery

Since establishing its presence in the coastal city of Nellore last year, Instamart - India's pioneering quick commerce platform has revolutionized how residents shop for everything from daily dairy needs to premium lifestyle products. The city has embraced the convenience of ultra-fast delivery, creating fascinating shopping patterns that blend traditional Andhra preferences with modern lifestyle aspirations.

Nellore's quick commerce story is defined by remarkable category diversification and shifting consumption habits. The dairy category, led by Full Cream Milk, has emerged as the city's most ordered product; however, the real story lies in the surge of non-grocery categories. Pet supplies have skyrocketed by an extraordinary 522%, followed by toys at 421%, electronics and appliances at 283%, and beauty and grooming products at 323%. Even makeup has seen substantial growth at 143%, signaling a city that's rapidly expanding its shopping horizons beyond essentials.

The city's daily rhythm is captured in its ordering patterns, with afternoon hours (11:00 AM - 3:59 PM) seeing the highest activity. However, the most striking trend is the dramatic surge in morning orders by 339% and nighttime orders by 314%, reflecting Nellore's evolving lifestyle where convenience shopping fits seamlessly into both early routines and late-night needs.

Nellore's top-ordered products over the past six months paint a picture of authentic local preferences: Whole milk leads the charts, this is followed closely by curd, soft drinks, tomatoes, and onions (Ulligadda). Regional favorites like Heritage Super Gold Milk and Gold Winner Refined Sunflower Oil highlight the city's preference for trusted local and regional brands, while products like sweet corn show the growing appetite for diverse fresh produce.

Seasonal consumption patterns reveal Nellore's adaptive shopping behavior. During monsoon months, residents turn to Instamart for cleaning essentials, munchies and snacks, and tea and coffee - categories that saw significant growth as the city navigated the rainy season. Wedding season brings its own distinct trends, with home and kitchen needs alongside makeup seeing increased demand, reflecting Nellore's role in coastal Andhra's matrimonial celebrations. Local festivals drive predictable yet important spikes in fruits and vegetables, cooking essentials, and pooja needs, demonstrating how Instamart has seamlessly integrated into the city's cultural and religious fabric.

The platform's exceptional service quality is evident in its consistent average delivery time of just ~12.20 minutes, with the fastest delivery of 2025 recorded at an impressive 3.02 minutes. This reliability has fostered remarkable customer loyalty, exemplified by one dedicated customer placing 209 orders throughout the year, demonstrating that Nellorians trust Instamart for both planned as well as impulse purchases. The city's busiest single day occurred on June 29, 2025, with 2,703 orders, showcasing Instamart's capacity to handle peak demand while maintaining service quality.

Commenting on Nellore's steady adoption of quick commerce platforms, Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer, Instamart, said: “Nellore has been a great example of how a traditional coastal city can move fast in adopting modern convenience. When dairy remains a steady favorite even as pet supplies and beauty products surge, it tells us Instamart is becoming more than just a place for essentials — it’s part of how the city shops for life. What excites me even more is the balance we see: morning and late-night orders growing equally strong. From monsoon munchies to wedding makeup, Nellore is showing us that convenience matters at every hour, and we’re proud to be woven into that daily rhythm.”

Instamart continues expanding its presence across 125+ cities nationwide, delivering swift convenience through an ever-growing network of megapods stocking up to 35,000 products. Driven by a deep understanding of regional preferences and powered by cutting-edge logistics, Instamart's success in Nellore exemplifies the platform's ability to serve diverse coastal communities while delivering modern convenience. The platform's recent introduction of Maxxsaver further enhances value for customers, making planned and affordable shopping even more accessible for residents across India.