Peter England unveils its newest campaign ‘The Gentlemen’s League – League of Legends’: Peter England Pays a Nostalgic Tribute to Cricket’s Greatest Legends

Peter England, India’s leading menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, proudly announces the return of The Gentlemen’s League with its bold new collection – The League of Legends.

Launched during the country’s most celebrated cricketing festival, JioStar IPL, the brand pays homage to the game’s most iconic figures – Kapil Dev, Vivian Richards, and the unmistakable voice of international cricket, Harsha Bhogle. In a nation deeply passionate about cricket, this first-ever collaboration between Peter England and cricketing legends marks a celebration of heritage, style, and the enduring charm of the gentleman’s game.

Originally introduced in 2023 as a tribute to cricket’s timeless spirit, The Gentlemen’s League returns with an elevated vision – not just as a collection, but as a cultural moment. The League of Legends capsule features a striking range of polos and crew necks, adorned with graphics inspired by the most iconic on-field moments of Kapil Dev and Sir Vivian Richards. Each piece reflects their attitude, flair, and fearlessness, designed for today’s modern gentleman who values legacy while embracing the present.

Unlike traditional sports merchandise, this collection reimagines cricket-inspired fashion through a smart casual and sport-formal lens – a distinctive positioning in India’s fashion landscape. With precision tailoring, breathable fabrics, and heritage-inspired details, The League of Legends offers a versatile wardrobe that moves effortlessly from the boardroom to after-hours, from match screenings to weekend outings.

The collection artfully balances tradition and contemporary style, featuring colours drawn from the world of classic cricket and refined touches like cable knit structures, signature stripes, and cricket-inspired motifs. Key pieces include cable-knit sweaters, mnemonic cricket polos, and prints inspired by the seams and textures of cricket balls – all designed to seamlessly integrate the spirit of the game into everyday style.

Speaking on the launch, Anil S Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, at Peter England, said: “Continuing from the Gentlemen’s League collection– the new League of Legends capsule is a celebration and our humble tribute to cricket’s timeless appeal and the charisma of the men who shaped it. Having legends like Kapil Dev, Sir Vivian Richards, and Harsha Bhogle on board makes this collection authentic and aspirational. It’s a bold new chapter for Peter England and for the modern Indian man who dresses with purpose, pride, and passion.”

The League of Legends collection is now available across 240+ Peter England exclusive brand outlets and on the brand’s online store. With this launch, Peter England not only celebrates cricket but also redefines what it means to be a gentleman – on and off the pitch.