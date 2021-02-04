Petrol and diesel prices hike in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 04 February 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 04 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been stable on Thursday. The state-run oil companies have hiked the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 86.65 with 35 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 76.83 with a hike of 35 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 90.10 and diesel at Rs. 83.81 with a hike of 35 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 89.13 with a hike of 22 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 82.04 with 24 paise hike. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 93.20 with an increase of 34 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 83.67 with a hike of 37 paise.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 90.10 Rs. 83.81 Delhi Rs. 86.65 Rs. 76.83 Chennai Rs. 89.13 Rs. 82.04 Mumbai Rs. 93.20 Rs. 83.67



