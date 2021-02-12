Petrol and diesel prices hike in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 12 February 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 12 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have continued to hiked on Friday following the crude oil rates globally. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 88.14 with 29 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 78.38 with a hike of 36 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 91.65 with 30 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 85.50 with a hike of 39 paise.





City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 91.65 Rs. 85.50 Delhi Rs. 88.14 Rs. 78.38 Chennai Rs. 90.45 Rs. 83.52 Mumbai Rs. 94.64 Rs. 85.32

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 90.45 with a hike of 26 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 83.52 with a hike of 34 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 94.64 with a hike of 24 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 85.32 with a hike of 38 paise.