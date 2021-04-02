Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 02 April 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 02 April 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Friday are stable. The fuel prices have been dropped in the last week. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.56 and diesel price at Rs. 80.87. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.16 and diesel at Rs. 88.20.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.66 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.96. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.98 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 87.96.