Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 14 January 2021
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked on Thursday. The state-run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates.
Petrol and Diesel prices today 14 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked on Thursday. The state-run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as per the petroleum companies.
Going by the prices on Wednesday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 84.70 with a hike of 25 paise and diesel price at Rs. 74.88 with a hike of Rs. 25 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 88.11 with 26 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 81.72 with a hike of 27 paise.
In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 87.40 with a hike of 12 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 80.19 with a hike of 18 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 91.32 with a hike of 25 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 81.60 with a hike of 26 paise.
|City
|Petrol price per liter
|Diesel price per liter
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 88.11
|Rs. 81.72
|Delhi
|Rs. 84.70
|Rs. 74.88
|Chennai
|Rs. 87.40
|Rs. 80.19
|Mumbai
|Rs. 91.32
|Rs. 81.60