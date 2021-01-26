Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 26 January 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 26 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been hike on Tuesday. The state-run oil companies have hiked the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 86.05 with 35 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 76.23 with a hike of 35 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 89.51 with a surge of 36 paise and diesel at Rs. 83.19 with the hike of 39 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 88.60 with a hike of 31 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 81.47 with a fall of 33 paise The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 92.62 with a hike of 34 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 83.03 with a fall of 37 paise.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 89.51 Rs. 83.19 Delhi Rs. 86.05 Rs. 76.23 Chennai Rs. 88.60 Rs. 81.47 Mumbai Rs. 92.62 Rs. 83.03



