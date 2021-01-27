Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 27 January 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 27 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been stable on Wednesday. The state run oil companies have hiked the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6am and are subjected to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 86.30 with 25 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 76.48 with a hike of 25 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 89.77 with a surge of 26 paise and diesel at Rs. 83.46 with hike of 27 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 88.82 with a hike of 22 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 81.71 with a fall of 24 paise The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 92.86 with a hike of 24 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 83.30 with a hike of 27 paise.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 89.77 Rs. 83.46 Delhi Rs. 86.30 Rs. 76.48 Chennai Rs. 88.82 Rs. 81.71 Mumbai Rs. 92.86 Rs. 83.30



