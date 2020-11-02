Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai today remains steady on 02 November 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today 02 November 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have continued to remain steady for a long time and continued its steady run on Monday as well. The state run oil companies, which last altered fuel prices almost a month back are keeping the prices stable since then.

The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6am and are subjected to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies. The petroleum companies alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.

Going by the prices on Friday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.06 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 70.46. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel at Rs. 76.84.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.14 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 75.95. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 87.74 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 77.86.