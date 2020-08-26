Petrol and diesel prices left unchanged today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 26 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 26 August 2020: The petrol and diesel prices after remaining steady for a month have be on increasing side from last couple of weeks. While on Wednesday, the petrol prices have once again hiked at four major cities. However, diesel remained steady. Meanwhile, the crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 81.73 and diesel prices steady at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 84.94 and diesel remained steady at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.74 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price at Rs. 88.39 and the diesel price remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 84.94 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 81.73 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 84.74 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.39 Rs. 80.11



