Petrol and diesel prices remain stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 22 February 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 22 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices which continued to hike till Sunday following the crude oil rates globally have remained stable on Monday. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies.

However, going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.58 with 39 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 80.97 with a hike of 37 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.18 with 40 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 88.31 with a hike of 40 paise.





City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 94.18 Rs. 88.31 Delhi Rs. 90.58 Rs. 80.97 Chennai Rs. 92.59 Rs. 85.98 Mumbai Rs. 97.00 Rs. 88.06

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.59 with a hike of 34 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.98 with a hike of 36 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 97.00 with a hike of 38 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 88.06 with a hike of 39 paise.