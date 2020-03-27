Petrol and diesel prices remain stable today in Hyderabad and other cities, March 27

The petrol prices have remained stable on Friday, March 27. The petrol price per litre in Hyderabad stood at Rs. 73.97 while the diesel remained at Rs. 67.82. On the other hand, in the international market, crude oil prices rallied constantly.

Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati. Petrol prices have remained stable at Rs 74.61 and diesel prices are also stable at Rs 68.52. The prices are similar in Vijayawada. Petrol prices have remained stable at Rs 74.21. Diesel prices have recorded at Rs.68.15.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capital Delhi. The price of petrol continues to be stable at Rs 69.59. Diesel prices have also continued at Rs 62.29. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital with Petrol price at Rs.75.30 and diesel price at Rs.65.21.