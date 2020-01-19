Petrol and diesel prices see a drop-down in Hyderabad and other cities on Sunday, January 19

The petrol and diesel prices have further reduced on Sunday (January 19). Following 15 paise decrease on Saturday, the petrol and diesel prices have come down by 18 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 79.85per litre and diesel costs Rs 74.63 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have increased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate has dropped by 18 paise and reached at Rs 79.39. Similarly, the diesel price also declined by 18 paise and touched at Rs 73.82.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price reduced by 17 paise and tagged at Rs 75.09. In the same way, the diesel rate also lowered by 16 paise and marked at Rs 68.45. The petrol cost in Mumbai is at Rs 80.68 and diesel sold at Rs 71.77.

Petrol and diesel prices are due at 6 am and the petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices based on crude oil prices in the international market.