Just In
  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 October 2026

In Short

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 29 October 2026.

Petrol and diesel prices today
X

Petrol and diesel prices today  

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Petrol and diesel prices today, 29 October, 2026: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 102.12 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 95.20. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 115.69 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 103.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 107,76 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 99.55 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 111.21 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.83 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 110.82 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 98.78 per litre.

India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.

The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time.

Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

[email protected]

I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Petrol Diesel Prices Today October 29 2026Petrol Price in HyderabadDiesel Price in DelhiFuel Rates in IndiaPetrol Price in Mumbai
Next Story

Latest News

More
    Share it
    X