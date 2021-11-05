Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 05 November 2021

In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 109.98 and the diesel prices remainepetrol price, petrol rate, petrol rate today India, diesel rate, diesel price, diesel rate today, diesel rate today in India, today petrol rate, today diesel rate, Petrol rate in Hyderabad, diesel rate in Telangana, diesel rate in Andhra Pradesh, diesel rate in Hyderabad, diesel rate in Guntur, diesel rate in Chennai, diesel rate in Vijayawada, diesel rate in Amaravati, diesel rate in Visakhapatnam, diesel rate in Delhi, diesel rate in Chennai, diesel rate in India, diesel rate in Bengaluru, diesel rate in Delhi, diesel rate in bhongir, Petrol rate in Telangana, petrol rate in Andhra Pradesh, petrol rate in Delhi, petrol rate in Mumbai, Petrol rate in Hyderabad, Petrol rate in Vijayawada, Petrol rate in Amaravati, Petrol rate in Visakhapatnam, Petrol rate in Rajahmundry, Petrol rate in Karimnagar, Petrol rate in India, Petrol rate in Bengaluru, Petrol rate in Shimoga, Petrol rate in bhongir, fuel rates today in India, fuel rates, fuel price in India, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbaid at Rs. 94.14 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 107.64 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 92.03 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices. Petrol and diesel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth is also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.