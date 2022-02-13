Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 13 February 2022

In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 109.98 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 94.14 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 100.58 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 92.03 per litre.

The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

The crude oil prices have fell in the international market with crude prices fell below $ 93 and brent crude fell 0.65 percent per barrel taking it to $ 92.31. The price of WTI crude oil also fell down by 0.23 percent bringing the rate down to $ 91.12.