Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, 15 July 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 15 July 2020: Petrol and Diesel prices remained steady in metros for the last couple of weeks and continued to remain steady on Tuesday. The prices have been stable at four major cities. However, there are changes in prices at various other cities across the country.

Going by prices, the petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.49 and diesel at Rs. 79.28 with 14 paise hike. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are holding at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 81.18 with 13 paise hike.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.71 per liter with 8 paise hike whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 78.22 per litre with 3 paise high. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs.79.40 with hike of 13 paise.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.49 Rs. 79.28 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 80.18 Chennai Rs. 83.63 Rs. 78.22 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 79.40



