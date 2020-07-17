Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, 17 July 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 17 July 2020: Petrol and Diesel prices unchanged on Friday after a rise in diesel prices on Wednesday. The prices have been stable at four major cities. However, there are changes in prices at various other cities across the country. Petrol and diesel prices vary due to value added tax (VAT). The petroleum companies revise the rates on a daily basis, based on international crude oil rates.

Going by prices, the petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.49 and diesel at Rs. 79.45 with 17 paise hike. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are holding at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 81.35 with 17 paise hike.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.71 per liter with 8 paise hike whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 78.44 per litre with 10 paise high. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs.79.56 with hike of 16 paise.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.49 Rs. 79.45 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 80.35 Chennai Rs. 83.63 Rs. 78.44 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 79.56



