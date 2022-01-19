Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 19 January 2022

Going by the prices at major cities in the country. The petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 95.41 per liter and diesel price at Rs. 86.67. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 108.20 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 94.62 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 101.40 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 91.43 per litre.



In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 109.98 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 94.14 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 100.58 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 92.03 per litre.