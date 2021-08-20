Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 20 August 2021

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi continued to remain stable at Rs. 101.84 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 89.27 per litre with a fall of 20 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 105.83 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 97.33 per litre with a fall of 20 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 99.47 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 93.84 per litre with a slash of 18 paise.



In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 107.83 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 96.84 per litre with a fall of 20 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 105.25 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 94.65 per litre with a fall of 21 paise.



The petrol and diesel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.