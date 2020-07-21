Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, 21 July 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 21 July 2020: Petrol and Diesel prices unchanged on Monday. The prices have been stable at four major cities. Petrol and diesel prices vary due to value added tax (VAT). The petroleum companies revise the rates on a daily basis, based on international crude oil rates.

Crude oil prices fell in the international market. Brent crude fell 0.58 percent to $ 43.12 a barrel while WTI crude fell 0.39 percent to $ 40.59 a barrel. Generally, petrol and diesel prices fluctuate every day as the petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market.

Going by prices, the petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.49 and diesel at Rs. 79.85. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are holding at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 81.64.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.71 per liter whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 78.67 with 7 paise hike per litre. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs.79.83 without change.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.49 Rs. 79.85 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 81.64 Chennai Rs. 83.63 Rs. 78.67 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 79.83



