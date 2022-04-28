Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 28 April 2022
Highlights
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 28 April 2022: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 105 49 per liter.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 28 April 2022: The Petrol and diesel prices today have continued to be stable. The fuel prices at major cities in the country today are as follows. The petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 105.41 per liter and diesel price at Rs. 96.67. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 119.49 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 105.49 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 110.94 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 101.04 per litre.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 119.49
|Rs. 105.49
|Delhi
|Rs. 105.42
|Rs. 96.67
|Chennai
|Rs. 110.94
|Rs. 101.04
|Mumbai
|Rs. 120.51
|Rs. 104.77
|Bangalore
|Rs. 111.16
|Rs. 94.86
Next Story