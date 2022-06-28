Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 28 June 2022

Petrol and diesel prices today, 28 June 2022: The Petrol and diesel prices remained stable from the day the centre has reduced the taxes. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per liter and diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 102.63 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.



In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 111.35 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre..



It is well known that India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.



The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.