Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 1 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 1 September 2020: The petrol and diesel prices been on increasing side. On Tuesday, the petrol prices have been stable at four major cities while, the crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 82.09 per litre with an hike of 5 paise and diesel prices at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad increased by 5 paise to Rs. 85.25 and diesel remained steady at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 85.04 with 4 paise hike and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with price per liter at Rs. 88.73 with surge of 5 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.30 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 82.09 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 85.04 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.73 Rs. 80.11



