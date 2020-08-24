Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 24 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 24 August 2020: The petrol and diesel prices on Monday have once again hiked at four major cities. However, diesel remained steady. Meanwhile, the crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 81.62 per litre with 13 paise hike and diesel prices steady at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 84.83 with increase of 14 paise and diesel remained steady at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.37 with a hike of 12 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices while by 12 paise at Rs. 88.28 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 84.83 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 81.62 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 84.37 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.28 Rs. 80.11



