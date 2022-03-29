Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges - 29 March 2022
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 29 March 2022: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 113.61 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 99.07 per liter.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 29 March 2022: The Petrol and diesel prices today have surged. The fuel prices at major cities in the country today are as follows. The petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 100.21 per liter with a hike of 80 paise and diesel price at Rs. 91.47 with a hike of 70 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 113.61 per litre with a hike of 90 paise and diesel price is at Rs. 99.84 per litre with a hike of 77 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 105.94 with a hike of 76 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 96.00 per litre with 67 paise hike.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 115.04 paise with a hike of 85 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 99.25 per litre with a hike of 75 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 105.62 per litre with a hike of 84 paise while diesel price remained at Rs. 89.70 per litre with a hike of 68 paise.
It is well known that India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 113.61
|Rs. 99.84
|Delhi
|Rs. 100.21
|Rs. 91.47
|Chennai
|Rs. 105.94
|Rs. 96.00
|Mumbai
|Rs. 115.04
|Rs. 99.25
|Bangalore
|Rs. 105.62
|Rs. 89.70