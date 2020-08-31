Petrol and diesel prices today remain steady in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 31 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 31 August 2020: The petrol and diesel prices been on increasing side. On Monday, the petrol prices have been stable at four major cities while the crude oil prices have risen in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 per cent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 per cent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 82.04 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued to be at Rs. 85.25 and diesel remained steady at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 85.00 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with price per litre at Rs. 88.68 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.25 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 82.04 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 85.01 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.68 Rs. 80.11



