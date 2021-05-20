Petrol and diesel prices today remains stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 20 May 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 20 May 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have hiked at all major cities on Thursday. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

The fuel prices are subjected to change depending on the crude oil prices at the international market that impacts the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. In addition, the fuel prices alter depending on the state government policies and the taxes imposed. The petroleum Companies increases cost as and when the government hikes the tariffs to regains the losses incurred.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 92.85 and diesel price at Rs. 83.51. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 96.50 and diesel at Rs. 91.04.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 94.69 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 88.48. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 99.14 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 90.71. Petrol prices today in Bangalore is at Rs. 95.94 while diesel recorded at Rs. 88.53.





City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 96.50 Rs. 91.04 Delhi Rs. 92.85 Rs. 83.51 Chennai Rs. 94.69 Rs. 88.48 Mumbai Rs 99.14 Rs. 90.71 Bangalore Rs 95.94 Rs 88.53



