Petrol and diesel prices today remains steady in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 19 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 19 August 2020: The petrol and diesel prices after remaining steady for a month have started increasing from last two days. While on Wednesday, the petrol prices have once again remained steady at four major cities. However, diesel remained steady. Meanwhile, the crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 80.90 per litre and diesel prices steady at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 84.07 and diesel at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.99 with a hike and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.58 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 84.07 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 80.90 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 83.99 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 87.58 Rs. 80.11



