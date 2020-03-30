Petrol, diesel price today: No changes in the rates in Hyderabad and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices across the major cities remained stable for tenth consecutive day amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. Petrol price on Monday, March 30 is continued at Rs , 73.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 67.82 per litre in Hyderabad. The petrol prices seems to be remained stable across the country due to the slowdown of oil prices globally.

The petrol prices are similar at Amaravati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on Sunday without any difference from the last recorded price.

In Delhi, petrol price is being sold at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre while in commercial capital Mumbai, a litre of petrol hosted at Rs 75.30 per litre, and diesel price at Rs 65.21 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.