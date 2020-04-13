Petrol, diesel prices today at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 13 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday, April 13 remainder state for the past one month after the reduction in crude oil rates Internationally. Despite fall in crude oil, there is no alteration in prices.

In Delhi, petrol price per litre is recorded at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is tagged at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21







