Petrol, diesel prices today in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai - 5 May 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 5 May 2020 left unchanged for the 68th consecutive day in Hyderabad but there are fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices due to a hike in VAT imposed by state governments. The petrol and diesel prices, which have risen on May 4 have once again continued to be at the respective prices on Tuesday, May 5.

In Delhi, petrol price per litre is hiked by Rs. 1.67 to Rs. 71,26 per litre and the diesel hiked by Rs. 7.10 at Rs.69.39 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol remains at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel price is also stable at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol price per litre is recorded at Rs. 75.54 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 68.22 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. Coming to the international market, the crude oil rates fell in the last month making the fuel prices dip.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 71.26 Rs. 69.30 Chennai Rs. 75.54 Rs. 68.22 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



