Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 1 May 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 1 May 2020: Ever Since the fall in the crude oil prices at International markets, the petrol and diesel prices have been stable since March 16. Petrol and diesel prices, which should see a slash with reduction in crude oil rates has the government had not hiked excise duty by ₹3 a litre. On the other hand, less demand of fuel due to lockdown imposed by central and state governments amid coronavirus outbreak.

The price of petrol in Hyderabad today remained steady at Rs. 73.97 and the diesel price have also been steady at Rs. 67.82 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati. Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capital Delhi with petrol price per litre at Rs 69.59 and diesel at Rs 62.29 respectively.

Similar situation is there in Mumbai, the commercial capital with petrol price at Rs.76.31 and diesel price at Rs.65.21 per litre. While in Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs. 65.71 per litre.

The fuel prices are subjected to alter at regular intervals, which would be revised by the petroleum companies. The above-mentioned prices are due to 8 am in the morning.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



