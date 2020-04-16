Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 16 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 16 April 2020: Petrol and diesel price across the metro cities left unchanged on Thursday. The prices have been stable since past month after the crude oil prices in global markets have fell. With the fall in crude oil prices, the rates are supposed to come down in the country. However, the government has increased the VAT this the fuel prices remained stable.

Going by the prices at various cities, in Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. Petrol price per litre in Delhi is recorded at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is tagged at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

The petroleum companies revise the fuel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. However, due to crude oil prices being constant, the rates have not altered for past month in India.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



