Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hiked on 24 June 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today on 24 June 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have hiked stable on on Thursday in all major cities across the country. Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 97.76 with a hike of 26 paise and diesel price at Rs. 88.30 with a hike of 7 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 101.60 with a fall of 27 paise and diesel at Rs. 96.25 with a hike of 8 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 98.88 with a hike of 23 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 92.89 with a surge of 5 paise.



The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 103.89 with a hike of 25 paise, and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 95.79 with a hike of 7 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.03 with a hike of 27 paise while diesel recorded at Rs. 93.61 with a hike of 7 paise.



The petrol price has touched Rs. 100 mark in most of the cities and still increasing every day. The fuel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.



The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 101.60 Rs. 96.25 Delhi Rs. 97.76 Rs. 88.30 Chennai Rs. 98.88 Rs. 92.89 Mumbai Rs 103.89 Rs. 95.79 Bangalore Rs 101.03 Rs 93.61



