Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai remains stable on 05 April 2021

Highlights

Petrol and diesel price today (5 April 2021) in India: Petrol and diesel rate in major cities on Monday are stable for the fourth consecutive day.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Monday are stable for fourth consecutive day. The fuel prices have been dropped in the last week. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.56 and diesel price at Rs. 80.87. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.16 and diesel at Rs. 88.20.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.66 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.96. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.98 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 87.96.

CityPetrol Price Per LiterDiesel Price Per Liter
HyderabadRs.94.16/-Rs.88.20/-
DelhiRs.90.56/-Rs.80.87/-
ChennaiRs.92.66/-Rs.85.96/-
MumbaiRs.96.98/-Rs.87.96/-
