Petrol, diesel prices today: No change in prices at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 10 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday 10 April 2020 remained stable for the 26th consecutive day at all major cities in the country. The stability in the prices have attributed to the reduction of crude oil rates internationally. However, there is no change in domestic prices despite decrease in crude oil prices due to increase in VAT.

In Delhi, petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 with a decrease of one paise per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs 65.71 per litre with a decrease of one paise.

In Hyderabad, petrol price per litre is recorded at Rs.73.97 for and diesel at Rs. 67.82 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21







