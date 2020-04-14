Petrol, diesel prices today: No change in prices at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 14 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 14 April 2020: The fuel price across the country have been stable despite decrease in the rates of crude oil internationally. The price have been constant for the past one month. On the other hand, the government of India has hiked the VAT on the fuel prices, which led to the prices being stable over last month. Moreover, the nation-wide lockdown has also affected the prices keeping it unchanged.

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. Petrol price per litre in Delhi is recorded at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is tagged at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

The petroleum companies revise the fuel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. However, due to crude oil prices being constant, the rates have not altered for past month in India.

