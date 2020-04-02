Petrol, diesel prices today: No cut in rate at all major cities - 2 April, 2020

Petrol prices have remained steady continuously for the half a month despite the crude oil rates slumped another 5% to below $25 a barrel, diesel prices across the major cities also remained stable on Wednesday, 2 April 2020. Petrol price today has remained constant at Rs. 73.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 67.82 per litre in Hyderabad.

The petrol prices are similar at Amaravati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam without any difference from the last recorded price since fifteen days.

In Delhi, the national capital, petrol prices have been tagged at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre while in commercial capital Mumbai, price of litre petrol is recorded at Rs 75.30 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 65.21 per litre respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.