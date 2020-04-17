Petrol, diesel prices today remain stable at Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai - 17 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 17 April: The price of petrol and diesel left unchanged for the day. The petroleum companies have not altered the prices since March 16 despite the fall in crude oil prices. The prices across the metro cities are as follows.

In Delhi, petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs.65.71 per litre.

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs.73.97 for petrol and Rs. 67.82 per litre diesel. While in the international market, the crude oil rates fell as much as 12% in early trade, dropping as low as $30.03 a barrel.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



